May 4, 2022 / 12:47 PM

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

By Ben Hooper

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat.

The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in a barn in Manheim, Lancaster County.

The snakes are native to California and northwestern Mexico, leading rescuers to conclude the "mysterious barn snake" is an escaped pet. They said California kingsnakes are popular pets and are often bred in captivity.

The snake, given the temporary name Zeebee, is being cared for while the rescue attempts to locate its owner.

