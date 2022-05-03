Trending
May 3, 2022

Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets

By Ben Hooper

May 3 (UPI) -- A Texas school district's upcoming graduation ceremony will hold an unusual distinction when 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets cross the stage to receive their diplomas.

Mansfield Independent School District held a special event at Vernon Newsom Stadium to celebrate the 36 sets of multiples in the senior classes at its five high schools and one early college high school.

Officials said the graduating class, which features 35 pairs of twins and one set of triplets, represents the most multiples ever seen at one time in the district.

"It's great being a twin. We don't necessarily look alike but that bond is still there just as much as any of the twins here," Angela Morka, who attends Mansfield ISD with fraternal twin Anthony, told KTVT-TV.

Angela will be starting at Yale University in the fall, while Anthony will be attending the University of Houston.

"It will definitely be a change because we're not going to be together like we've always been, but we can always still call each other, text each other and that we're still there for each other," Anthony Morka said.

Mansfield ISD's graduation ceremony is scheduled for the end of May.

New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., earned two Guinness World Records in 2017 when the record-keeping agency verified that the school's sophomore class contained 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets. The school was awarded the records for most twins in the same academic year at one school and most multiples in the same academic year at one school.

