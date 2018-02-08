High school class breaks Guinness records with 45 sets of multiples

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Illinois high school announced its sophomore class broke two Guinness World Records: Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School.

New Trier High School announced its 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets in the sophomore class were verified as world records by Guinness.

The previous record for most twins in a single academic year at one school was previously set by 24 sets of twins at Highcrest Middle School in Wilmette, Ill., a school where many of New Trier's students went originally.

Luke and Ryan Novosel, the set of twins who applied to Guinness for the original record at Highcrest Middle School, were also behind the latest application, the school said.

"It's not an earth-shattering accomplishment, but it's pretty cool to have a twin who always has your back and be surrounded by others like us at school," the brothers said.