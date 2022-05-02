Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 2, 2022 / 12:53 PM

David Rush earns Guinness World Record for most blind beach ball passes

By Wade Sheridan

May 2 (UPI) -- David Rush of Idaho has earned yet another Guinness World Record -- this time for the most blind beach ball passes in 30 seconds.

Rush uploaded footage of his new record to his YouTube channel, which featured the 36-year-old catching and tossing a beach ball while being blindfolded.

Advertisement

"Sometimes you have to perform even when one of you is flying blind. Practice, feedback, repeat," Rush said on Twitter.

The previous record was set at 16 with Rush able to beat it with 18 catches.

Rush noted on his website that Guinness requires that the ball must hit nothing but hands and that the ball must be lifted above the head to demonstrate that it has been caught.

"It's hard to judge just how hard the record is until you've tried it yourself with the blindfold on. When is the ball coming and where is it going to land? When do you squeeze your hands to grasp it? A split-second too early and the ball will simply bounce off your hands and a split second too late and it will hit you on the chest," he said.

Advertisement

Rush is a serial Guinness World Record-breaker and hopes to earn his 250th record in 2022. He breaks records in an effort to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Rush recently recaptured a Guinness World Record title by balancing a chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes and 56 seconds.

Read More

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat Idaho man balances chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes, 56 seconds What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
Odd News // 1 hour ago
International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date
May 2 (UPI) -- International Harry Potter Day, which is celebrated annually on May 2 to coincide with The Battle of Hogwarts, was started by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
May 2 (UPI) -- A black bear was in hot pursuit of Jason and Rachel Smith of Apopka, Fla., when they stepped outside their home with their small dog.
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian woman wins $100K after husband saves lottery ticket from trash
May 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia, has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away.
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
Odd News // 2 days ago
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
April 29 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts-based greeting card company broke two Guinness World Records with the creation of a quilling paper replica of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night measuring 287.77 square feet.
Five stranded sheep rescued from rooftop in England
Odd News // 2 days ago
Five stranded sheep rescued from rooftop in England
April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of five sheep that ended up stranded on a rooftop after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field.
Oklahoma couple wed aboard airplane after Vegas flight cancellation
Odd News // 2 days ago
Oklahoma couple wed aboard airplane after Vegas flight cancellation
April 29 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma City couple's canceled flight on their way to elope in Las Vegas led to their holding their wedding aboard a Southwest Airlines plane.
New York student's message in a bottle found in Bahamas after 11 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York student's message in a bottle found in Bahamas after 11 years
April 29 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic Ocean by a New York state fourth-grader was found 11 years later by a woman in the Bahamas.
Massachusetts family reunited with stolen dog after 11 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts family reunited with stolen dog after 11 years
April 29 (UPI) -- A dog stolen from a Massachusetts family was reunited with his owner 11 years later when an animal control officer found him running loose.
Arizona runner completes 102 marathons in 102 days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Arizona runner completes 102 marathons in 102 days
April 29 (UPI) -- An Arizona runner who lost her leg to cancer in 2001 unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by running 102 marathons in 102 consecutive days.
Firefighters rescue raccoon from streetlamp twice in Poland
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon from streetlamp twice in Poland
April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Poland said they twice came to the rescue of a raccoon that climbed to the top of a streetlamp for a nap.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Texas researchers find dozens of creepy dolls on Gulf Coast beaches
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home
Suspected wolf pack in Colorado turns out to be escaped St. Bernards
Suspected wolf pack in Colorado turns out to be escaped St. Bernards
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
Replica of 'Starry Night' made with quilling paper breaks two world records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement