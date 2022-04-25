Idaho man balances chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes, 56 seconds

April 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Records title by balancing a chainsaw on his chin for 37 minutes and 56 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 records to promote STEM education, originally set the record for longest duration balancing a chainsaw on the chin in 2016, when he managed to keep the power tool balanced for 3 minutes and 1 second.

Advertisement

Rush lost the title to another record-breaker who balanced for 5 minutes, and he recaptured it in 2017 with a 10-minute balancing session.

He took on the record for a third time when someone beat his accomplishment with a 20-minute record. Rush's most recent attempt ended with 37 minutes and 56 seconds of balancing.

"I was focused and could have even gone a little longer but I backed into the fireplace with my legs and couldn't keep my chin in the chainsaw," Rush said.