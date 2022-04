National Peach Cobbler Day, which celebrates the dessert consisting of stewed peaches covered in a layer of biscuit dough, was started by the Georgia Peach Council in the 1950s to drive sales of canned peaches. Photo by Ralph Daily/Wikimedia Commons

April 13 (UPI) -- National Peach Cobber Day, celebrated annually on April 13, was started in the 1950s as a means of promoting the sale of canned peaches. The holiday was first proposed by the Georgia Peach Council in the 1950s to promote sales of canned fruit. Advertisement

The council chose April for National Peach Cobbler Day because it is outside of the regular season for fresh peaches, meaning those who want to celebrate would have to make their desserts with canned peaches.

Peach cobbler was invented by early European settlers in North America, who came up with the idea of a dessert consisting of stewed fruit covered with a layer of biscuit dough. Peach cobbler became a popular staple during the 19th century.

Other holidays and observations for April 13 include International Creativity and Innovation Day, International Day of Pink, International Special Librarian's Day, National Bookmobile Day and Plant Appreciation Day.