Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Tiger Woods becomes youngest Masters winner

On April 13, 1997, Tiger Woods, 21, won the Masters, the youngest golfer to accomplish that feat and the first Black American to win any of the four men's major professional golf tournaments. Woods also won the Masters in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Tiger Woods becomes youngest Masters winner
Tiger Woods tries on his Green Jacket after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14, 2019. On April 13, 1997, Woods, 21, won his first Masters, the youngest golfer to accomplish that feat. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1742, George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" made its world premiere.

Advertisement

In 1873, a mob of former Confederate soldiers and Ku Klux Klan members killed dozens of Black militia men occupying the Grant Parish, La., courthouse after a contested gubernatorial election. The deadly confrontation came to be known as the Colfax massacre.

In 1932, Democrats at a Jefferson Day luncheon accused the Hoover administration of wrecking the economy, plunging millions into misery and engulfing the government in debt due to extravagance.

In 1943, the Jefferson Memorial was dedicated in Washington on the 200th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson's birth.

In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Actor, honored for his work in Lilies of the Field.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1970, an oxygen tank exploded aboard Apollo 13 en route to a planned moon landing and one of the three astronauts aboard, Jack Swigert, the command module pilot, famously said, "Houston, we've had a problem." The mission was aborted and the craft, also carrying James Lovell, the commander, and Fred Haise, the lunar module pilot, returned safety to Earth April 17 after some harrowing moments.

Advertisement

In 1972, the first Major League Baseball strike ended, eight days after it began.

In 1984, Christopher Wilder, the FBI's "most wanted man," accidentally killed himself as police moved in to arrest him in New Hampshire. Wilder was a suspect in the deaths, rapes and disappearances of 11 young women in eight states.

In 1987, the Population Reference Bureau reported the world's population had exceeded 5 billion.

In 1997, Tiger Woods, 21, won the Masters, the youngest golfer to accomplish that feat and the first Black American to win any of the four men's major professional golf tournaments. Woods also won the Masters in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Tiger Woods arrives to sign copies of his new book, "The 1997 Masters: My Story," at the Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York City on March 20, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2005, as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty, Eric Rudolph pleaded guilty to four bombings that killed two people and injured more than 120. Among the attacks were bombings at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and two abortion clinics. Rudolph was sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

In 2009, music producer Phil Spector was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Los Angeles jury in his second trial for the 2003 slaying of Lana Clarkson, an actress and club hostess. He was sentenced to 19 years-to-life in prison.

In 2013, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis appointed eight cardinals to look into ways of reforming the Roman Catholic Church.

In 2021, U.S. health regulators recommended an immediate pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several reported cases of blood clotting. The CDC and FDA lifted the pause 10 days later.

File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Read More

Tiger Woods gives emotional World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech Tiger Woods plays 18 practice holes at Augusta National amid Masters speculation

Latest Headlines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs law to allow conceal carry without a permit
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs law to allow conceal carry without a permit
April 13 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation to allow residents to carry a concealed gun in public without a license, making it the 25 state to scrap the firearm requirement.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Top News // 34 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
On April 13, 1997, Tiger Woods, 21, won the Masters, the youngest golfer to accomplish that feat.
Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing
April 13 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men who pled guilty to bombing a Minnesota mosque in 2017 were sentenced to less than 20 years' imprisonment after the victims asked for leniency.
Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine on Tuesday, less than two weeks after he was firm in stating Moscow war crimes had yet to meet that threshold.
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
April 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new program by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect workers from heat-related injuries.
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
April 12 (UPI) -- Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Iowa on Tuesday night as more severe weather was forecast in surrounding states.
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 19 hours ago
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
April 12 (UPI) -- At a combative legislative hearing, the Cameron County district attorney indicated Tuesday he may step in and stop Melissa Lucio's April 27 execution.
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
April 12 (UPI) -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after federal prosecutors charged him with bribery, honest service wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an abuse of office while supporting a donor.
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement