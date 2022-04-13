Trending
April 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 13: Glenn Howerton, Max Weinberg

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for April 13: Glenn Howerton, Max Weinberg
Ron Perlman attends the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2018. The actor turns 71 on April 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935

-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 76)

-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 71)

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 61)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Aaron Lewis in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 34)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

