Woman eats 19 chicken nuggets in one minute for Guinness record

March 22 (UPI) -- A British competitive eater broke a Guinness World Record when she ate 19 chicken nuggets in one minute.

Guinness World Records said Leah Shutkever, from England's West Midlands, broke the world record while backstage at the Guinness World Records Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

Shutkever attempted to eat 20 nuggets in one minute, but only finished 19. Guinness said she ate a total 12.42 ounces of chicken nugget, enough to take the record from Nela Zisser, who ate 10.51 ounces of chicken nuggets in 2020.

Shutkever previously earned Guinness World Records titles in categories including fastest time to eat three mince pies, fastest time to eat three pickled eggs, fastest time to eat a muffin (no hands), most marshmallows eaten in one minute (no hands), most tomatoes eaten in one minute and most chicken nuggets eaten in three minutes.