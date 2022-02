The Utah Department of Natural Resources helped a deer seen wandering in Pleasant Grove with a plastic feeder bucket stuck around its neck. Photo courtesy of the Pleasant Grove Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Utah came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering around a town with a plastic feeder bucket stuck around its neck. The Pleasant Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post that witnesses reported seeing the deer during the weekend.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources was contacted, and personnel responded to the town to assist the deer.

"He has now been freed from the bucket and after a brief nap will be back on his way," the Police Department said. "Thanks to DNR for coming out and setting him free!"