Vermont lineworkers rescue parrot stuck 60 feet up in a tree

Thea Everest contacted Green Mountain Power for help when her pet macaw ended up stranded 60 feet off the ground in a Battleboro, Vt., tree. Photo by kuszapro/Pixabay.com

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Power company workers in Vermont came to the rescue of a panicked parrot that flew 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid of flying to come back down. Massachusetts resident Thea Everest said she brought her macaw, Kaiba, along to visit her father in Battleboro, but before they went inside the house the parrot became spooked. Advertisement

"Normally, I'll put him down right before we go inside so he can use the bathroom," Everest told WCAX-TV. "And a bird flew by like right next to him and he got spooked."

Kaiba ended up flying to a tree branch about 60 feet off the ground, where he remained.

Everest said Kaiba's previous owners had kept his wings clipped, so he has only recently been learning how to fly.

"Being in that tree, I think he was stuck and scared," Everest said.

Everest sought help on a local bird spotting group on Facebook, and someone suggested she contact Green Mountain Power to get assistance from lineworkers with a bucket truck.

"I was like, 'Hey, I know this is a weird call,' and they're like, 'It's OK, we like the weird ones,'" Everest said. "I was like, 'Amazing, I'm excited.' I was freaking out. I'd been nervous the whole day."

Lineworkers Chris Gouger and Nick Bills were dispatched to the scene with a bucket truck to rescue Kaiba. The workers said the bucket truck took them just barely high enough to reach the bird.

The workers said it was a highly unusual call.

"This was the first that was actually a bird up in a tree," Bills said.

Everest thanked the power company in a Facebook post.

"Huge shout out to Green Mountain Power company for rescuing my macaw, Kaiba, today in the freezing Brattleboro Vermont! You have amazing workers and the best rescuers I could've asked for," she wrote.