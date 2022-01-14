Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 2:48 PM

Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- An artist in India broke the Guinness World Record for largest drawing by an individual when he created an artwork that covers 6,781.04 square feet.

Ravi Soni, 42, of Udaipur, Rajasthan, used a gargantuan PVC canvass to complete his drawing, titled Tree of Life, in 24 hours, 33 minutes, spread out over five days.

Advertisement

The artwork earned him the Guinness World Record for largest drawing by an individual, breaking the record set in 2020 by an Italian artist's 6,119-square-foot doodle.

Soni said he was inspired by Baobab trees, which are known for their long lifespans.

"Baobab trees are a representation and a classic example of survival in adversities, this resonated with my current conditions and hence inspired me to illustrate it. I am also fascinated by their peculiar form and size, which led me to choose this particular tree for my record attempt," Soni told The Indian Express.

Read More

Sugar glider flies into London man's sixth-floor apartment Listening to mom leads to lottery jackpot of over $1M Florida police officer rescues dolphin entangled in fishing net

Latest Headlines

Sugar glider flies into London man's sixth-floor apartment
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Sugar glider flies into London man's sixth-floor apartment
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A London man said he was awakened in the early morning when a sugar glider flew through an open window into his sixth-floor apartment.
Listening to mom leads to lottery jackpot of over $1M
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Listening to mom leads to lottery jackpot of over $1M
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found listening to her mother to be a profitable choice when it led to her winning a $1,682,998 lottery jackpot.
Florida police officer rescues dolphin entangled in fishing net
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida police officer rescues dolphin entangled in fishing net
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer used a pole and a knife to rescue a dolphin spotted entangled in a fishing net in Biscayne Bay.
German shepherd gives birth to 16 puppies at British charity
Odd News // 22 hours ago
German shepherd gives birth to 16 puppies at British charity
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A British service dog charity said officials were shocked when a German shepherd gave birth to a litter of 16 puppies.
Giant, spinning ice disk returns to Maine river, freezes in place
Odd News // 1 day ago
Giant, spinning ice disk returns to Maine river, freezes in place
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A giant, spinning ice disk formed on a Maine river where the phenomenon has been spotted before -- and subsequently froze in place.
Apparently abandoned tarantula found on London commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Apparently abandoned tarantula found on London commuter train
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Passengers on a London Underground train were shocked to come face-to-face with an unusual straphanger -- a tarantula.
New Zealand man had cockroach trapped in ear for 3 days
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand man had cockroach trapped in ear for 3 days
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man who initially thought he had water trapped in his ear said the true cause of the blockage turned out to be something far more shocking -- a live cockroach.
Tortoise declared oldest ever at 190 years or more
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tortoise declared oldest ever at 190 years or more
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A tortoise previously declared the world's oldest living land animal by Guinness World Records has been awarded a second title -- the oldest tortoise ever.
Colorado deputy captures loose horse, rides it home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado deputy captures loose horse, rides it home
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Colorado sheriff's deputy called to help wrangle a loose horse climbed onto the panicking equine's back and rode the animal back to its home.
Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued in New York
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York assisted a raccoon found by a homeowner with its head stuck in a jar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Martial artists break Guinness record for most kicks in 1 minute
Martial artists break Guinness record for most kicks in 1 minute
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939
Tortoise declared oldest ever at 190 years or more
Tortoise declared oldest ever at 190 years or more
Giant, spinning ice disk returns to Maine river, freezes in place
Giant, spinning ice disk returns to Maine river, freezes in place
Ontario man wins a second lottery jackpot with scratch-off from same store
Ontario man wins a second lottery jackpot with scratch-off from same store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement