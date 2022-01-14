Indian artist breaks Guinness World Record with massive drawing

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- An artist in India broke the Guinness World Record for largest drawing by an individual when he created an artwork that covers 6,781.04 square feet.

Ravi Soni, 42, of Udaipur, Rajasthan, used a gargantuan PVC canvass to complete his drawing, titled Tree of Life, in 24 hours, 33 minutes, spread out over five days.

The artwork earned him the Guinness World Record for largest drawing by an individual, breaking the record set in 2020 by an Italian artist's 6,119-square-foot doodle.

Soni said he was inspired by Baobab trees, which are known for their long lifespans.

"Baobab trees are a representation and a classic example of survival in adversities, this resonated with my current conditions and hence inspired me to illustrate it. I am also fascinated by their peculiar form and size, which led me to choose this particular tree for my record attempt," Soni told The Indian Express.