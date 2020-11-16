Italian artist FRA!, aka Francesco Caporale, broke the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing by an individual when he covered a 6,118.96-square-foot canvas with sketches. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Italian sketch artist broke a Guinness World Record when he spent five days creating a drawing that covers 6,118.96 square feet.

Altomonte-based artist FRA!, aka Francesco Caporale, took on the challenge of creating the world's largest drawing by an individual in Altomonte's central square.

The artist's doodles were inspired by drawings submitted to Xiaomi Italia's online platform DoodleDream.it. Caporale's attempt was sponsored by Xiaomi Italia.

The drawing included doodles of objects, textures and imaginary characters from the art-sharing platform.

The artwork is being donated to the city of Altomonte, which said a portion of the canvas will be sold to raise money for community programs.