Lifeguard, 17, rescues struggling kangaroo at Australian beach

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old lifeguard at an Australian beach rescued a kangaroo that got caught in rough surf and had trouble paddling back to shore.

Lillian Bee Young said it was only her fourth day as a lifeguard at Iluka, a beach situated inside Bundjalung National Park on the north coast of New South Wales, when she saw a kangaroo jump off the rocks into the rough surf.

"My other workmate, Carissa and I, we were sitting on the tractor and she goes, 'Oh my God, there's a kangaroo jumping off the rocks!' and we were just figuring out what we should do," Young told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Young said the kangaroo appeared to be attempting to avoid some nearby fisherman when it ended up in the water. She said the animal seemed to be having difficulty finding a path back to shore.

The lifeguard got onto her rescue board and paddled out to the kangaroo's location.

"It was quite a windy day, very choppy," she said. "I paddled behind it and sort of guided it into the beach."

Young said her first rescue as a lifeguard was a highly unusual one.

"It was quite special. There were people cheering and clapping," she said.

A confused kangaroo was rescued from the cold waters of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin in September when bystanders saw it struggling. Bystander David Boyd captured video of two men working to get the marsupial back to dry land.