Gymnast alternates hands for 31 back handsprings, breaks world record

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A South African gymnast added another Guinness World Records title to his name by performing 31 one-handed back handsprings in a row while alternating hands.

Zama Mofokeng previously earned a Guinness title when he performed 36 consecutive one-handed back handsprings using the same hand each time.

Advertisement

Guinness shared video of Mofokeng's acrobatic accomplishment on Instagram.

Mofokeng said he started performing handsprings at age 10, and a hand injury led him to learn to do the trick one-handed when he was 13.