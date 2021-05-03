May 3 (UPI) -- A South African gymnast broke his own Guinness World Record by performing 36 consecutive one-handed backflips.

Zama Mofokeng, 31, a self-taught gymnast from Thembisa, originally set the Guinness World Record for one-handed backflips in 2017, when he completed 24 of the acrobatic maneuvers in a row with under three seconds in between flips.

Advertisement

Mofokeng broke his own record in 2018, when he managed 34 flips, and again this year, when he completed 36 flips in a row.

The gymnast said he started doing flips when he was 10 years old, and had to switch to one-handed flips when he fractured his hand at the age of 13.