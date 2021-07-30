Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

July 30 (UPI) -- A 2017 rookie card signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sold for $4.3 million -- the highest price ever paid for an NFL card.

The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie card, which was autographed by the player, fetched the record amount in a private sale brokered by PWCC Marketplace, the trading card investment business said.

The price, paid by LJ's Card Shop, beat the previous record of $3.1 million, which was paid for a Tom Brady rookie card in March.

"That's a lot of money, I'll say that," Mahomes told WDAF-TV. "I knew that it was going up for auction, I found out, but for it to go for that much -- and it shows that that business has been growing."