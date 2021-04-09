April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers ended up in an unusual chase when an escaped llama went wandering through a neighborhood.

The Salisbury Police said in a Facebook post that Community Support Officer Matt Smith and Constable Mark Douglas were patrolling the Nomansland Recreation area when they received a call about some "llama drama" unfolding in Teffont.

The officers responded to the scene and pursued the animal.

"Despite initially being misidentified as an Alpaca, and following a brief pursuit, we're pleased to report the Llama was safely returned to it's owner," the post said.