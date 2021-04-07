April 7 (UPI) -- A customer at a convenience store in Thailand captured video of the unusual scene that unfolded when a gigantic lizard wandered into the store and climbed the shelves.

Jejene Narumpa posted photos and video to Facebook showing the lizard, believed to be a water monitor, browsing the aisles at the 7-Eleven store before climbing the shelves, knocking numerous products to the ground.

It was unclear where the 7-Eleven store is located or how the lizard was eventually removed from the business.

Water monitors are common in Thailand and are known as some of the largest reptiles in the world.