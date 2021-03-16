March 16 (UPI) -- A British man who decided to attempt a Guinness World Record while in COVID-19 lockdown captured the title for fastest time to drink a Capri Sun pouch: 16.65 seconds.

Declan Evans, 20, of Lincoln, said he started to look for records to break while in lockdown during the summer and discovered Guinness had set the benchmark time for the record at 18 seconds, but it had yet to be officially attempted.

Evans said he performed several trial runs to master his technique and ended up with an official time of 16.65 seconds.

"It is a stupid record to hold, but that is the fun of the Guinness World Records," Evans told The Lincolnite. "I think it will definitely get beaten. I wouldn't say it was that fast.

"It is a silly record anyone can try, but I am proud to have it and it is still a world record. Once I achieved it, it was quite rewarding and I want to try more records in the future."

Evans said he is looking forward to the end of the pandemic so he can attempt outdoor records, such as fastest time to run a mile while carrying someone on a stretcher.