Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., announced the city is auctioning off the opportunity to virtually push the button that will cause the demolition of a shuttered casino formerly owned by President Donald Trump.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday that the winner of the auction will be invited to virtually push the button to implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which closed permanently in 2014.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

"Personally, I'm a pretty ambitious guy. I want to raise at least a million dollars," Small said in a news conference that was livestreamed on Facebook.

Small said the property is currently owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, who plans to redevelop it.

Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City CEO Stephanie Koch said the funds raised by the auction will expand and sustain the organization's operations for its three Atlantic City facilities. She said the organization has expanded its programs to 12 hours a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No longer is the Boys & Girls Club a simple after-school program," she said.

The building's demolition originally was scheduled for Jan. 29, but the implosion is being pushed back to February for weather and safety reasons, Small said.

The demolition opportunity is due to be auctioned Jan. 19.