Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said an honest stranger who found $3,000 on a sidewalk saved Christmas for a family by helping return the cash.

The Wausau Police Department said a resident walking in the city found a bundle containing $3,000 cash, multiple Christmas gift envelopes and a bank receipt.

Advertisement

The resident turned the money over to police, who contacted the institution listed on the receipt, Peoples State Bank.

"We were then able to work with the awesome folks at Peoples State Bank to get the money returned to the proper owner and ensure Christmas wasn't ruined after all," police said. "And for his awesome integrity, we provided the finder with a gift card to a local business to help brighten his day as well."