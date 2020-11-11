Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they have captured and relocated a black bear that became famous online for its repeated visits to a gas station convenience store.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear, which became a viral celebrity after security cameras recorded it pilfering snacks from inside the Chevron gas station in Kings Beach on multiple occasions, was safely captured and revealed to be a 16-year-old male.

Officials said the bear has been relocated to "a large expanse of wild, suitable bear habitat."

Anne Bryant with the BEAR League said she is concerned the bear's relocation could put its life at risk due to a leg injury from a broken bone that did not heal correctly.

"I think this was not good for the bear," Bryant told KOVR-TV. "If he was taken to another bear's habitat, that other bear is going to be territorial. This bear is compromised. It's crippled. He's crippled."