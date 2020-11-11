Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A carved figure in the facade of a Spanish building is going viral on social media after an apparent botched restoration left the figure's face unrecognizable.

The carving, which adorns an early 20th century building in Palencia, formerly featured a woman smiling next to some livestock, but a recent restoration effort left the woman's face severely deformed.

The result of the restoration has drawn comparisons to the botched "Monkey Christ" fresco restoration in the town of Borja, as well as comparisons to the faces of a Tusken Raider from Star Wars and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before and after photos of the restoration went viral after being shared on Facebook by artist Antonio Guzman Capel.

"It looks like the head of a cartoon character," Capel wrote.

Spain's Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators sharply criticized the restoration on Twitter.

"THIS #IsNotARestoration," the group tweeted. "It's NOT a professional intervention."

The botched job comes after the owner of a painting called The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables by baroque artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo said in June that he paid $1,356.69 to have a furniture restorer clean the painting, but the attempt destroyed the face of the Virgin Mary.

The restorer attempted to repaint the Virgin Mary's face, but the end result was compared to a crudely-drawn cartoon.