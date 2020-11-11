Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman whose dogs made a ruckus at her front door looked outside to discover an unusual visitor on the porch -- an alligator.

Robyn Schnessel said she was working from her home office in the Grand Oaks Plantation area of Charleston when her dogs, Savannah the great Pyrenees and Bruce the Saint Pyrenees, started barking enthusiastically at her front door.

Schnessel said she looked outside and was shocked to see an alligator at her front door. She said doorbell camera footage showed her the reptile had been there for some time.

"He was on camera for almost 20 minutes before the dog saw him," Schnessel told WCBD-TV. "I froze, honestly, and then freaked out."

Schnessel called the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, but she decided not to request a trapper when she was told that the alligator would be killed.

She said she decided to just wait, and eventually the gator left on its own after more than an hour on her porch.

"Very appropriate for 2020," she said of the experience. "It was crazy, scary, and ridiculous all at the same time."