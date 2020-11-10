Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man fed up with local potholes decided to take matters into his own hands by planting tiny Christmas trees in the holes on a busy road.

Kevin Martin said his plan began Saturday night, when he was on his way to pick up dinner in North Attleborough when he hit a series of potholes on Route 1 and ended up with all four of his tires flattened.

Martin said he had previously complained to the town and state governments about the potholes, but no action was taken.

"I needed to make sure that it got fixed one way or another. I know that I'm not the only person who's gotten flat tires from that area," he told WJAR-TV.

Martin said he went to Home Depot and bought some planting soil and some small Christmas trees. He planted the trees in the potholes on his way to work Monday morning.

"Looks like someone is getting into the Christmas spirit early...guess that is one way to fill pot holes?" the North Attleborough Police Department wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Martin said he wanted to force officials into taking action to fill the potholes. His gambit appears to have worked, as the trees were removed and the potholes filled Monday afternoon.