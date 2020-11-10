Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old boy in India set a Guinness World Record by receiving a certification that makes him the world's youngest computer programmer.

Arham Om Talsania, 6, of Ahmedabad, passed the Microsoft certification exam for the Python programming language at the Pearson VUE test center.

Guinness confirmed the feat makes the boy the world's youngest computer programmer.

"My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python," Talsania told ANI News.

"When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate," he said.