Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Slovakian company shared video of the maiden flight of its flying car, which the firm said it is hoping to bring to the market at some point in 2021.

KleinVision shared video showing off the capabilities of the AirCar, which transforms from a road vehicle into an aircraft in about three minutes. The vehicle features retractable wings, folding tail surfaces and a parachute deployment system.

The test flight took place at Piestany Airport in Slovakia in late October.

The company said the AirCar can reach a maximum altitude of 1,500 feet and has a flight range of about 620 miles.

KleinVision said it is hoping to have the proper legal approvals to sell the AirCar commercially in 2021. The company said it is also working on an amphibious model designed for travel over land, air and water.