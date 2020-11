Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A California resident's doorbell camera captured the moment of a visit from an unusual late-night trick-or-treater: a large bear.

The footage, recorded hours after the last trick-or-treaters visited the Monrovia home, shows the bear sniffing around the porch decorations, apparently seeking wayward pieces of candy.

Advertisement

The bear walks up to the door and sniffs before turning around to leave.

"Costumes this year are too good," the resident joked in a Twitter post.