Hohnback Island, a private island for sale in Wisconsin, includes two cottages, a boathouse, 800 feet of shoreline and three piers. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Metro Realty

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin property listed for sale is gaining attention online for an unusual reason -- it's a private island with two cottages and boathouse.

Hohnback Island, situated in Wisconsin's Okauchee Lake, has nearly an acre of land, including more than 800 feet of shoreline.

The island, owned by the same family since the 1960s, is listed by Berkshire Hathaway Metro Realty with an asking price of $699,000.

The island features a pair of two-bedroom cottages, a boathouse with sleeping quarters, three piers and two boat lifts.

"There are not many islands out there that actually have more than one house," real estate agent Brian Fendry, who is handling the sale, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The island had been listed in December 2019 with an asking price of $1.1 million, but was relisted for a lower price when it failed to sell.