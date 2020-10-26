Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A steam shovel that had been submerged in a Michigan lake for nearly a century has been returned to dry land and is being restored.

Mike Oberloier said he dreamed of removing the steam shovel from the bottom of Wixom Lake since his father first told him about the artifact about 50 years ago.

"You know, I was 11 years old when we were in a boat looking for this. So, it's been 45 years for me," he told WNEM-TV.

Oberloier and a team of volunteers removed the last pieces of the steam shovel from the lake Saturday. It had been used to construct the Edenville Dam in the 1920s and was submerged in the lake for 95 years.

Oberloier finally received his opportunity to see his dream fulfilled when the dam failed in May, causing the lake to drain.

He said the steam shovel's engines are in good enough condition to restore, and he is beginning work on the project.

"It's going to the Midland Antique Engine Association, and it'll be put on display there where everybody can come out and see it," he said. "My hopes and dreams are to make it dig again."