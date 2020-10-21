Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A California athlete's speed is going viral for an unusual reason after she ran a mile in under 6 minutes -- while 9 months pregnant.

Makenna Myler, 28, said her doctors cleared her to continue running with the Valor Track Club in Orange County five to six times a week while pregnant.

Myler's husband, Mike, bet her $100 that she could not run a mile in under 8 minutes, and she decided to take on the challenge only one week before her due date.

The runner crushed the goal, finishing with a time of 5 minutes, 25 seconds. The average time for a female runner to complete a mile is 10 minutes, 40 seconds.

"I think pregnancy is a beautiful thing and it's not an injury or a sickness, that you're still really capable," Myler told Good Morning America.

Mike Myler posted video of the accomplishment to TikTok and Instagram, where it quickly racked up thousands of views.

"Someone check the Guinness stats. My wife is an absolute champion," Mike Myler wrote.