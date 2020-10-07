Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A California woman who feared her pet cat had died in a 2018 wildfire was reunited with the feline 23 months later when he was found by a neighbor.

Lindsy Metz said she and her children had only 30 minutes to evacuate as the Camp Fire approached their Magalia home, so when their 8-year-old black cat, Artemis, fled from the house, there was no time to go look for him.

"He was right there by the door and I went to go get him, and I ran up on him too quick, and he bolted," Metz told KRCR-TV.

Metz said she tried to find Artemis for months after the fire passed.

"I went and looked at every single cat picture," Metz said. "I called on every black cat."

She said she finally came to terms with the idea that Artemis might have perished in the fire.

"It got to the point where my family said, 'You have to move on,'" she said.

Metz's hopes were rekindled 23 months after she last saw the feline, when a friend posted on Facebook about a black cat found in the area where Metz lived before the fire.

Metz corresponded with the other person and soon discovered the cat was indeed her long-lost Artemis.

"A piece of my heart is back where it belonged," she said.