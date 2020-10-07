Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A large elephant seal that took a wrong turn and ended up wandering the streets of a Chilean town was guided back to the water by a group of police, navy officers and concerned locals.

Residents of Puerto Cisnes said they sometimes spot elephant seals far out in the water, but it came as a shock to see one wandering down the middle of a street several blocks from the shore. Witnesses said the seal was not acting aggressively, but appeared confused and frightened.

Advertisement

Police, navy officers and neighbors used black tarps to get the large animal to turn around and head back toward the water.

Navy officials said they are conducting increased patrols in the area to make sure the animal doesn't return.