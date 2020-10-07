Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida hunters caught an invasive Burmese python that the men said could potentially break the state record of 18.8 feet long.

Ryan Ausburn, a contractor with the South Florida Water Management District helping to manage the Burmese python population in the Everglades, said he and roommate Kevin Pavlidis landed a python they believe to be well over 15 feet long during a late night hunt.

"That's a once-in-a-great-while if not once-in-a-lifetime catch to be honest with you," Ausburn told WBBH-TV.

Pavlidis said he has caught more than 400 snakes during the past 2 years, but none came close the size of his most recent catch.

The men said the snake might be longer than the state record holder: an 18.8-foot python.

The snake is slated to be officially measured this week to determine whether it is indeed a new record.

"I know very well that could be the biggest snake I ever see in my entire life," Pavlidis said. "I accepted that the minute that I spotted her."