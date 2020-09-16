Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A witness at a Tennessee theme park captured video of the moment a passenger on a thrill ride nearly collided with a family of bears wandering across the track.

Eric Zumbrun, 59, said he was on the Rail Runner ride at the Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg when he spotted the mother bear and two cubs preparing to cross the track up ahead.

Advertisement

"The first thing I thought was, 'Can I stop this thing?'" Zumbrun told the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "The next thing [I thought] was, 'Can I get out of this thing?"

The answer to both questions was "no," but Zumbrun breathed a sigh of relief when the bears crossed the track before he came speeding through.

The near miss was caught on video by a witness, who posted the footage to TikTok.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association representative said there are no laws requiring the park to put up wildlife barriers.