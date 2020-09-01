Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Water rescue teams rescued a dog in a Welsh town that chased some sea gulls into the water and started swimming out to sea.

The Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Rhyl station responded when a dog owner in Rhyl called the 999 emergency number to report his dog had chased some sea gulls into the water and was swimming out to sea in pursuit of the birds.

"No amount of encouragement could entice this naughty pooch to return to the safety of the beach," the Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

The rescuers located the dog in the water and safely brought the canine aboard a lifeboat and back to shore.

"There was initial worry the owner would attempt to rescue the dog, but on the coastguard's advice, remained on the beach, keeping the dog in sight," said Martin Jones, coxswain for Rhyl's RNLI Lifeboat. "We are so happy the animal and its owner are reunited."