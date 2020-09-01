Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a turkey vulture spotted hanging upside-down from a rope suspended from a tree branch.

The British Columbia SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Center, or Wild ARC, said it was contacted by the Matchosin Fire Department when the bird was spotted in distress.

Advertisement

"This poor bird had a length of rope wrapped around its leg that had gotten caught on a branch forcing the bird to hang upside down for several hours," Wild ARC said in a Facebook post.

Wild ARC personnel arrived alongside a Langford Fire Rescue crew, and the rescuers called Tip Top Tree Service to bring in a bucket truck when they determined the entangled bird was in a difficult spot to reach with a ladder or other means.

"After an exam at Wild ARC, it was determined that injuries were minimal and we're happy to say that the Turkey Vulture was successfully released after a few days of supportive care," the post said.