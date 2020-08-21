Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A mysterious safe that appeared on a New York state farmer's property with a note attached will remain a mystery for the time being, the farmer said.

The large safe, estimated to weigh between 500 to 600 pounds, appeared in a field on Kirk Mathes' farm in Barre with a note attached that read, "If you can open this, you can have what's inside."

Mathes said deputies had to disperse a crowd of people who attempted to force it open.

"They took a sledgehammer to it, knocked off the dial and handle," Mathes told WHAM-TV. "They worked on the hinges, kind of beat it up."

Mathes said he relocated the safe to a secret location, and for the time being he isn't revealing where it's being housed.

"My personal feeling is, leave it as a mystery," Mathes said.

He said the safe mystery has proven to be a welcome distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming presidential election.

"If you open it, the show is over. In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might get people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it," Mathes said.

The safe eventually could become part of a planned local history museum in the town of Barre.

"It could be holding millions of dollars. It could have confetti in there. You have no idea, so just dream," said Cindy Vanlieshout of the Barre Betterment Committee, one of the groups working on the museum plans.