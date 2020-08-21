Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a habit of breaking Guinness World Records added another title to his name when he ate 107 blueberries in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the blueberry record required speed and precision as the rules required him to use only one hand to pick up only one blueberry at a time.

Rush's video of the attempt shows him finishing 107 blueberries in the 1-minute time period.

The total was enough to beat the previous record of 96, which was set by British man Luke Roberts in October 2019.