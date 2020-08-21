A baby albino kangaroo was noticed missing from its enclosure at the Kaiserslautern Zoo in Germany and officials said they believe the animal was stolen. Photo courtesy of the City of Kaiserslautern

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Officials at a German zoo said a baby albino kangaroo disappeared from her enclosure and is feared to have been stolen.

The City of Kaiserslautern posted a statement on its website revealing Mila, an all-white kangaroo born at the Kaiserslautern Zoo in July, was noticed missing from the enclosure she shared with her mother, Monja, Wednesday night.

The kangaroo was seen by zoo employees and visitors Wednesday morning, and is thought to have been taken sometime during the day.

Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt said Mila is still very young and would be unlikely to wander far from her mother on her own. He said search dogs were brought and did not detect any traces of foxes or other predators that could have invaded the enclosure and taken the young marsupial.

"We have to assume that Mila was stolen," Schmitt said.

The zoo is asking anyone with information on Mila's whereabouts to contact police.