A Las Vegas family was reunited with their pet cat 10 years after the animal fled from a friend's home. File Photo by bogitw/Pixabay

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A cat brought into a Las Vegas shelter as a stray was reunited with his family 10 years after going missing from a friend's house.

Heather Whitener said Logan the cat fled from a friend's house a decade ago, and the family was shocked to receive a call this week from The Animal Foundation saying the feline had been found.

Advertisement

The Animal Foundation said Logan had been brought in as a stray and staff were able to get Whitener's contact information from his microchip.

"He's a very loving cat," Whitener told KSNV-TV. "As soon as I started scratching right here, his favorite spot, he's like, OK."

The Animal Foundation said microchipping pets dramatically increases the chances of a reunion when an animal goes missing.

"Thanks to a microchip, The Animal Foundation was able to reunite Logan the cat with his family after 10 years of being missing," the shelter said in a Facebook post.