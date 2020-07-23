July 23 (UPI) -- The owner of a house in England valued at more than $1.5 million is offering it as the prize of a raffle to benefit a pair of hospice charities -- and tickets only cost $2.55 each.

Peter Pearce said his "Dream Home Prize Draw" raffle is offering the West Sussex home, known as "Painter's Keep," with proceeds from the ticket sales being donated to St. Barnabas House, the hospice that cared for his late father, and Chestnut Tree House, a hospice charity that cares for children with life-shortening conditions.

Pearce said the raffle was inspired by an emergency appeal for donations St. Barnabas House issued in the wake of COVID-19.

Pearce said he has owned the house for about 20 years and major renovations were completed in 2018.

Aspiring homeowners can enter the raffle at the contest's website through Aug. 31.