An Ontario man said a store clerk acting as a "good salesman" convinced him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a jackpot of more than $61,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario man who collected a lottery jackpot of more than $60,000 said he might not have bought his ticket if a store clerk hadn't talked him into the purchase.

Jack Sikora, 62, of Timmins, told Ontario Lottery officials he was at the Esso on the Run store in Timmins when the store clerk sold him on the idea of buying a Lotto Max ticket for the June 5 drawing.

Advertisement

"I said, 'OK,'" Sikora recalled. "He was a good salesman."

The decision proved fortunate when Sikora's girlfriend used the Ontario Lottery and Gaming app to check his ticket.

"The Big Winner message appeared and my eyes just about popped out of my head," he said.

Sikora collected a $61,133.72 jackpot.

The winner said he might use some of the money to travel once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

"I have no idea what my plans are, all I know is I'll have fun spending it," Sikora said.