July 23 (UPI) -- A Slovakian mixed martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he was filmed throwing 322 punches in one minute.

Pavel Trusov, 25, said he trained for six months with a routine that involved CrossFit, powerlifting and interval work before officially attempting the record.

Trusov said he had to make sure to comply with Guinness rules requiring each punch to be a "full extension punch," meaning his arm fully extends with every blow.

The athlete, who has been practicing martial arts since he was 6 years old, captured the record for most punches in 60 seconds when he managed 322 punches in the time period.