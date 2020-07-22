The owner of a Texas ranch is asking members of the public to keep watch for a loose kangaroo that escaped from his property. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas ranch owner is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for an unusual escaped animal -- a kangaroo.

John Benda, owner of The Benda Ranch in Eureka, Nararro County, said the 2-year-old kangaroo escaped from the ranch and has been spotted in recent days wandering loose in the area.

Advertisement

"It can survive by eating greens, grass, and drinking water," Benda told the Corsicana Daily Sun.

He said the 2-foot-tall marsupial does not post a danger to livestock or pets and will likely be keeping close to wooded areas.

Benda said the kangaroo is one of two that escaped shortly after arriving at the ranch, but the other has since been recaptured with help from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.