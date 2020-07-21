July 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of two people when their inflatable swan float was carried away by a fast-moving current and ended up in the path of marine traffic.

The New York City Fire Department said officials received a report of multiple people in the water near East 55th Street in Manhattan and an FDNY marine unit arrived to find two people in a swan float had been swept away by the swift current.

Advertisement

The inflatable swan and its passengers had ended up in the path of marine traffic, the FDNY said.

The people were safely rescued and were examined by EMS personnel. They did not require any further medical attention.

"FDNY urges New Yorkers to always take precautions when swimming or entering the water surrounding our city," the FDNY said. "Only enter the water where swimming is permitted and where lifeguards are on duty."