July 21 (UPI) -- A visitor to a park in Mexico captured video of a black bear approaching a young woman and sniffing her hair as she snapped a selfie with the wild animal.

The video, recorded at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, shows the bear approach a trio of women, paying special attention to one of the park visitors.

Advertisement

The bear stands on its hind legs and appears to sniff the woman's hair as she snaps a selfie with the animal.

The park said in a statement on its website that the bear was displaying "an abnormal behavior caused by human beings."

Park officials said plans are being put into place to capture the bear due to its lack of fear of humans.

The statement said the park will implement "strict measures" to prevent future potentially dangerous interactions between people and bears.