July 20 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said a pair of horses were rounded up after being spotted wandering loose in the middle of Dublin.

The Garda, the national police force, said the horses are believed to have been left unattended Friday at the Royal Canal in Drumcondra and they then spent the weekend wandering the city.

The equines were located by officers and rounded up in Dublin City Center.

Police said the horses were examined by veterinarians, who determined they were not microchipped.

The smaller horse is being treated for unspecified health ailments, the Garda said.