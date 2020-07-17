July 17 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey conducted an unusual rescue when a deer spotted swimming in the ocean ended up stranded in the surf.

The Long Branch Police Department said witnesses reported spotting the deer in the water Thursday morning near Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant and police responded alongside lifeguards, beach rescue members and an animal control officer.

The department shared photos of rescuers paddling small boats to guide the deer safely to shore at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park.

"We are happy to report that the deer survived his swim unharmed," the Facebook post said.

The department said the incident should serve as a reminder to humans and animals alike "to only swim when a lifeguard is present."